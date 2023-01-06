Steam Deck may get a PC library local file sharing feature soon

There could be a cool new feature coming soon for Steam Deck users, which would allow players to synchronise game files between their PC and their handheld device, meaning they wouldn't have to download every game twice to play it on their PC and Steam Deck. Instead, files would be downloaded to one machine, for example, the PC, and then transferred over the local network to the Steam Deck, or vice-versa.

The new feature was hinted at in some code strings found within the latest update to the Steam client, which suggests that Valve may be releasing such a feature shortly. This should save bandwidth for many users, and if you're on a particularly slow or, worse still, a metered internet connection, this could be a lifesaver. Pavel Djundik, the founder of SteamDB, discovered the code buried in the Steam client and stated that the update "allows your PC to transfer game files to and from other PCs or Steam Decks on your local network, reducing your Internet traffic while downloading or updating a game."

The feature, while seemingly buried in the code of the Steam client, is not visible or live yet. However, according to PCGamesN, some players are seeing a new setting buried within Steam's PC client that references the feature, along with the text "Game File Transfer over Local Network."

"This feature allows your PC to transfer files to and from other PCs or Steam Decks on your local network, reducing your Internet traffic while downloading or updating a game," appears below the new configuration options.

The Steam Deck has proven to be pretty successful for Valve, and while not rare as hen's teeth as some gaming hardware can be right now, Valve is already planning on a successor to the device. The good news is that the quality of life updates for the Steam Deck is just getting started, and this seems like a great new feature that many players will find very useful.