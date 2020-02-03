2,534 ONLINE

Steam had 18.8 million peak players yesterday

Published by FileTrekker 17 hours ago , last updated 17 hours ago

Valve's Steam platform has broken it's own record of 18.5 million concurrent gamers online yesterday, with a whopping 18.8 million gamers all playing online simultaneously. 

It's around 300k more than the previous record, which was set 2 years ago, according to SteamDB. The reason behind this though seems unclear, there wasn't any particular game launch or other event happening at the time.




The previous record occurred when Playerunknown's Battlegrounds was at the height of it's popularity, so yesterday's figures are a mystery. It seems folks just really wanted to play games yesterday.


