Steam has smashed it's concurrent user record yet again

Steam hit a huge milestone earlier in the year on January 2nd, when more than 25 million users were recorded online at the same time - that record has now been smashed yet again, with 26.4 million users online yesterday.

According to SteamDB, there were 26,401,443 users online yesterday, which is a staggering number and one that highlights the massive surge in popularity of gaming over the last year due to COVID, and the release of huge titles such as Cyberpunk 2077.

7.3 million of those were in-game, 1 million less than in January, and suggests that more people than usual were simply using their PC that day, for whatever reason. One possible explanation is to chat with friends during the SuperBowl, perhaps?

Heavy hitters on the day included Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG, Apex Legends and DOTA 2 - It seems that with the global pandemic showing no signs of ending, this growth will only continue.

With society moving more and more indoors, gaming has become more popular than ever, and with 2021 shaping up to be another 'work from home' and stay indoors year, that trend should only continue.