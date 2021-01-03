Steam hit a record 25 million concurrent users yesterday

Steam hit a huge milestone yesterday, January 2nd, with more than 25 million users online at the same time - a new record.

According to SteamDB, there were 25,415,080 users online during the morning, which is a staggering number and one that highlights the massive surge in popularity of gaming over the last year due to COVID, and the release of huge titles such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Only 7.4 million of those were actually in-game though, which suggests that more people than usual were simply using their PC that morning, for whatever reason, Still, the number of actual players was also significant, despite not beating the previous record of 8.1 million set in March of last year.

Heavy hitters on the morning included Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V, CS:GO, and PUBG. It seems that with the global pandemic showing no signs of ending, this growth will only continue. With society moving more and more indoors, gaming has become more poplar than ever, and with 2021 shaping up to be another 'work from home' and stay indoors year, that trend should only continue.