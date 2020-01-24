Steam Lunar New Year Sale is underway

Valve often hold a special sale to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which this year will be the Year of the Rat. There'll be discounts on thousands of games, and a new night market will be introduced with even more deals to be had.

Steam users will get a red envelope each day with tokens that they'll be able to use in the Night Market, which will offer for sale chat stickers, animated profile images and other such cosmetics. More importantly though, the games.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is on sale for 70% off, or around $6, which is well worth picking up if you haven't already. Total War: Three Kingdoms is also down to around $45 or 25% off, another GameFront favorite.

As of writing, you can also try one of my personal favorite, Dead by Daylight, completely free, with Cities Skylines down by 75% and Farcry 5 also marked down for the same amount. Oh, and I also recommend Planet Zoo, which is 15% off, but still a decent discount for such a new (and excellent) game.