Steam's Summer Sale is back to bring you sweet gaming deals

It's time to say goodbye to the contents of your bank account as the glorious Gaben returns with his annual Steam Summer Sale, which is running right now through until the 8th of July.

As you've come to expect, there's a huge number of games including Battlefield V, Valheim and Halo: The Master Chief collection up for grabs at significant discounts, and the Points Shop has also been updated with new profile bundles, backgrounds and other fiddly bits for your profile, if you care about that kind of thing.

The gimmick this year though is the new "Forge Your Fate," a series of 14 micro-adventures that are scattered around Steam's store during the sales, which act a bit like a choose your own adventure game. For completing one, you'll get a new animated sticker, and if you complete all of them, you'll also get a new badge that you can use to show off to your friends that you're playing games within a games store, in a rather metaphysical kind of way.

But there's a whole ton of stuff on sale, including a bunch of games available for $5 or less - the list is pretty huge, so it's well worth a peruse to see if the games you've been holding out for are available at a pretty discount right now.