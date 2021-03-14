Stellaris: Nemesis expansion is obliterating the galaxy this April

Details on the latest Stellaris: Nemesis expansion, including a release date, were shared during the latest Paradox Insider, confirming that it'll be coming this April, and showing off brand new footage in a trailer that seems to show a lot of spaceships zooming around and, well, the end of the galaxy...

Nemesis will feature a choice between either being a Custodian, who unites the galaxy against a single threat to its existence, or a Menace, who decides if you can't beat em, join em in their galaxy obliterating efforts. With newly added espionage tools, you'll need to choose your path to power, and make the ultimate choice between plunging the galaxy into chaos or taking control. It has a real focus on diplomacy, politics and subterfuge, which make for some interesting new dynamics.



In the latest update, Paradox talked about the new espionage options in more detail - if you opt to go down the Custodian path, then you'll need to fight and campaign for control and the emergency powers you'll need to defend the galaxy. If you're successful, you'll be able to amass your own defence force, and save everyone. You'll then be left with the choice of clinging on to power or relinquishing it...

As a menace, you'll basically be a menace. Destroying stars and eventually, the entire galaxy is your gimmick there. Pretty simple.

Nemesis is coming out on the 15th of April this year.