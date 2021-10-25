Storm Point is Apex Legends latest map and home to Prowlers

Apex Legends' latest map, Storm Point, will be set on an idyllic island filled with jungles, warm sandy beaches, and murderous local wildlife including Prowlers from Titanfall.

It's releasing roughly a year since the last new map, Olympus, and will be released when the next season gets underway. The new map seems to be a departure based on the trailer, with huge jungles to get lost in, plenty of verticality, and interesting flora and fauna, not to mention the local wildlife to content. Indeed, joining TItanfall's Prowlers will be huge spiders that are hiding throughout the environment, which will also prove a threat to players who aren't paying attention to their surroundings.

There's also a bunch of Trident hovercars around to make a quick getaway if you need it though, along with some gravity cannons that will launch you across the map. There'll also be a new CAR SMG to enjoy, which will have the ability to use both heavy and light ammo, which could make it rather formidable given how little ammo you can find yourself with.

We also get to see Ash's abilities in this trailer, who will be the latest hero to be added to the roster. He'll boast a teather that will slow down enemies and shock them, as well as a directional dash that will allow him to sidestep enemies in the blink of an eye.

The new map launches when the next season, Apex Legends: Escape, gets underway on the 2nd of November.