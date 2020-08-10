Street Fighter's Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom after 30 years

Yoshinori Ono, the executive producer on the Street Fighter series has made the revelation that he is departing Capcom after nearly 30 years of service at the company.

Ono confirmed the news via Twitter, where he thanked fans for their kind support, and where he discussed his history working on Street Fighter over the last three decades, reflecting on the "good times, bad times, and even non-existent time."

This is surely a huge blow to both Capcom and Street Fighter, with notorious Capcom leaker Dusk Golem already reporting about the difficulties the alleged Street Fighter 6 is facing. Apparently, Ono had already been removed as Director on the new game, and it's currently unclear if his departure is related to this decision.

Ono did take the time during his Tweet to address the difficulties with the Capcom Pro Tour too, which has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, stating that "I understand there has been some criticism about this particular format, however, I'm fully convinced that it is important to shed light on various hopes by keeping the event even in this way."



