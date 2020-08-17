Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is now underway

It's that time of year again where gamers get together to play games really really fast in the name of a good cause. I love watching GDQ, not least because some of the speed run tactics employed by speedrunners never cease to boggle my mind.

Once again GDQ are raising money for Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical care to areas of the world struggling with conflict or endemic diseases.

There's a whole smorgasbord of games to check out this year, with some notable games from today including Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2x, the original Metal Gear Solid (yes please), The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Batman: Arkham City, to name a few.

Tomorrow sees Portal and Portal 2 get the speedrun treatment, followed by GameFront favourite The Talos Principle. Other notable titles from tomorrow include Alien: Isolation, Silent Hill: Homecoming, Donkey Kong Country 2, and Tony Hawk's Underground. Oh, and Jet Set Radio, I'll be sure to watch that one.

There's a huge number of games in the days following to, notable ones for me include The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, BioShock Infinite (again, yes please), The Last of Us, and an absolute must, for me at least, the entire Mega Drive / Genesis era of Sonic The Hedgehog which kicks off Thursday, August 20th.

There's a huge range of games being done very quickly though, so head over to the official website here to check out the full schedule, or click play on the stream embedded above and see what's on!