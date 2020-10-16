Take a closer look at the rides of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner, and the hype train is ramping up to full speed - but today we're taking a closer look not at trains, but the cars, bikes, and other vehicles that will be appearing in the game, including a vintage Porche 911 and a custom bike designed by Keanu Reeves' own motorcycle company.

The game will feature a range of vehicles from the cheap and slow kind to some crazy looking hypercars, and everything in between. According to CD Projekt Red, each one will feel and behave differently and will feature its own sets of physics, sounds, and even features.

If you watch the above trailer to the end you'll get a glimpse of one of the "vintage" cars in the game, the Porche 911 - which would be around 100 years old at the time the game is set in. It's looking good for it's age, that's for sure.

Keanu Reeve's own d Arch Motorcycle Company is also contributing to the game with their own bike design, a futuristic re-imagining of its Method 143 for the game, along with a number of other real-life bike designs from the company.

You'll even be able to summon vehicles much like you could your horse in The Witcher 3 - this is the future, after all. Let's just hope they don't get stuck on a roof.

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on the 19th of November on PC, Consoles, and now Google Stadia.