Take a first look at Mortal Shell's gameplay

Mortal Shell's first gameplay trailer released today as part of the IGN Summer of Gaming, which is filling in for what would have been E3 week.

The game is clearly influenced by Dark Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but from the trailer, it looks like it has enough unique elements to make this interesting. Besides, more souls-type games aren't a bad thing in my opinion.





There was also a 15-minute gameplay video released on YouTube earlier today, but this has now been set to private. It showed off some details though, including a lot of the excellent level design, and melee combat which seems very similar to Dark Souls.

The interesting twist is that your character's class will change depending on what you're doing. You'll take the role of a ghostly apparition who can take over "shells", humanoid forms who have different abilities and class sets. Each can be levelled up independently.

Mortal Shell is expected to release in 2020, with the beta going live on the 3rd of July.