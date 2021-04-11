Take a sneak peek at Resident Evil Village's map

There's been a lot of questions and speculation about the storyline and setting of Resident Evil Village, but one thing that we haven't seen much of so far is the map that the game world will feature. Most Resident Evil games have a range of different locations to work your way through, and it's always a thrill to find out where you'll be ending up next.

This time around, it's safe to presume a lot of it will indeed take place at Castle Dumitrescu, and the 'village' that features in the game's title - but thanks to IGN - we now have a look at the map itself - sort of. It gives us an idea of some of the locations we can expect to see, though;







As you can see, Castle Dumitrescu lives in the north of the map, but other locations include "Heisenberg's Factory," "House Beneviento" and "Morseau's Reservoir." There's a few other locations scattered around the village that seem to be less prominent, including a windmill and mill - and the map even depicts a sea monster and large dragon - embellishment from the map maker, or a sign of things to come?



Capcom also released a new screenshot showing a portrait of Mother Miranda, looking rather religious - as we explained a few days ago, according to game director Morimasata Sato, she is an "extremely important factor" within the game - and it seems she may almost be worshipped as a God of some kind by the villagers.

We're still left with a lot of questions - just what the plot is about, exactly, and who Mother Miranda is, seems to remain a mystery. We won't have to wait long to find out, though, as the game is due to release in just over a month's time, on the 7th of May.