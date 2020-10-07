Take an early look at how SnowRunner console mods will work

Focus Home Entertainment have been working hard at bringing its extensive collection of user-created mods to PlayStation and Xbox, and the first step on the road to making it happen has been taken, with YouTuber TC9700Gaming showing off how the experience will work.

The video shows off a beta version of newly redesigned mod menus within the game, which are designed to allow console players to download mods easily. The game already has extensive mod support on PC, but the new menus will make the experience much more seamless for console players.





Mod support across PC and consoles is made possible by our sister site, mod.io, which powers the backend and enables developers to easily add cross-platform mod support to their games, unlike similar solutions such as Steam Workshop, which are locked to that platform or store.

As TC9700Gaming explains, the main challenge is certification from Sony and Microsoft to allow mods to be downloaded onto consoles. Hopefully, we won't be waiting too much longer to see mods finally come to console for SnowRunner!

Which mods are you looking forward to playing on SnowRunner when it comes to consoles? Let us know in the comments below!