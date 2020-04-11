Take The Crew 2 for a free spin this weekend

Ubisoft are giving everyone a chance to try out The Crew 2 for free this Easter weekend, all the way through to Monday the 13th of April, with the game also on sale should you choose to pick it up.

The Crew 2 garnered mixed reviews when it released a couple of years ago, and while the series certainly has it's fans, but a lot of gamers found it, well, a little average and even bland, even with the addition of planes and boats to the vehicle itinerary.





The game is still getting regular updates though, and free is free, as we always say. Plus, if you do find yourself enjoying the game, it's on sale for 75% on the Ubisoft store, which is a pretty significant bargain.

If you want to take part, you can register to take part on either PC or PS4 by clicking here.