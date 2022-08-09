Take-Two claims GTA VI will set the benchmark for all entertainment

It's no surprise that Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way - Rockstar confirmed as much back in February - and it seemed pretty obvious even before then that the highest-grossing game in history would more than likely get a sequel one day - but today we got our second acknowledgment that the game is on the way from publisher Take-Two, who made a pretty bold claim.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick held a financial update call for investors today, where he stated that the next entry of the series was indeed in development.

The Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases

It's true that GTA V managed to break multiple records, beating out even the highest grossing and profiting Hollywood movies. It's proved a real money-spinner for Rockstar and Take-Two, and there's no doubting the culteral impact on society of the GTA franchise at this point.

Big claims asside, though, that's pretty much all we got - there's still no real indication as to when, where, or who will feature in GTA VI, but speculation is doing the rounds that it may feature the first female protagonist in the series' history.



We'll be sure to report any further new on Grand Theft Auto VI as we learn it.