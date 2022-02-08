Take-Two Interactive Q3 Results Point to GTA Trilogy Success

In an earnings call, Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about the excellent quarter the organisation had with both Red Dead and Grand theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Despite the number of glitches and bugs and strange skins appearing upon release the game sold far more than expected. Strauss Zelnick said in his opening address:

In addition, Rockstar Games celebrated the 20th anniversary with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Addition for current and prior-gen consoles and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher with the title significantly exceeding our commercial expectations.

Mario Lu an Analyst at Barclays Capital asked during the Q&A about the bugs launched in the Definitive Edition if the bugs had been fixed and if there had been any changes made to the QA process so it doesn't happen again in future launches, particularly for GTA Enhanced next month. Strauss Zelnick responded with the following:

Thanks for the question. Yes, we are totally focused on quality here. And we always want to deliver the best possible experience. Very occasionally, we fall short.

And I think The Trilogy was an example of that. And the title was launched with some issues. We've addressed many of them. There are more fixes to come. And going forward, we remain highly focused on quality, and we are exceedingly confident in all of our upcoming releases.

The GTA Enhanced game features GTA 5 coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in March. What's great to hear is the lessons are being learnt and hopefully we see the outcomes of that next month, and despite the issues faced in the Definitive Edition sales were strong and proved the fanbase is well and truly there for GTA. As we announced earlier in the month, GTA 6 is in development so the future is certainly looking bright for Take-Two but most importantly the GTA series.