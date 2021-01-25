Take-Two Takes Down GTA Online cheat site in epic style

LunaCheats, a website that made available cheat tools for Grand Theft Auto Online, has been taken down following intervention from Take-Two Interactive's legal team. This isn't so unusual, but what's really nice is that the company have forced LunaCheats to donate their profits to charity.

GTA Online has suffered from prolific cheating, at least on the PC version, for a long time. Most just spawn silly vehicles and are relatively harmless, but there's also a lot of griefing, money stealing and general competitive cheating going on too.

The demise of LunaCheats removes one of the most popular vectors for cheaters. The website now simply shows a statement reading that "After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development, and distribution of our cheat menu services We will also be donating our proceeds to a charity designated by Take-Two. We apologize for any and all problems our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community."

It's nice to see that a charity will benefit from this situation, even if it does not completely resolve the cheating issues within GTA V. It seems like fitting karma, in any event.