Teacher delivers geometry lesson using Half-Life: Alyx

One cool thing you might have seen if you've played Half-Life: Alyx, or at least checked out James' walkthrough over on our YouTube channel, is the "whiteboard" near the start of the game where you're free to draw whatever you'd like, using a wide range of marker pens.

It seems one teacher has come up with an innovative use for the throw-away moment by using it to deliver his gemoetry class over the internet to students who are isolated due to Coronairus. The lesson was posted to YouTube yesterday and really feels like an actual classroom experience, just with Combine mulling about in the far distance.

Now, I don't know the first thing about geometry and don't intend to start now, so this isn't the lets-play for me, but full respect for the idea. I like it a lot.

Video games are going to prove important in this time of self isolation and this is demonstrated wonderfully here, and I look forward to seeing more innovative uses of games to benefit society.