Team Deathmatch is coming to PUBG in next update

While most traditional first person shooters are jumping on the Battle Royale bandwagon, the most recent being Modern Warfare it seems, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is taking it in the other direction by adding a new team deathmatch mode.

It's coming as part of the 6.2 update which is due to launch soon, and will be added as part of the new 'Arcade' games that will be featured in the update. The mode will see teams of 8 go against each other in traditional deathmatch rules, with seven new, smaller maps based on current PUBG locales.





It'll be first-person only also, as most deathmatch games are, with less focus on stealth and tactics and more focus on racking up frags, just like the good ol' days. There won't be any friendly fire either, and players will respawn with the team with the most kills at the end of the round winning.

Basically it's your traditional first person shooter deathmatch, with loadouts, kills, assists, and all the usual gubbins.

PUBG corp have been keen to point out however that this isn't a change in direction for the game, rather a bonus addition, with the battle royale mode continuing to be the core of the game.



