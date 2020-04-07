If you had plans to play Team Fortress 2 any time soon, you might be out of luck, as the casual matchmaking mode is currently under attack by script kiddies using so-called "lag-bots" to disrupt the game and prevent legitimate players from enjoying themselves.

The bots run around racking up kills using auto aim, and will crash the servers they are in when they're kicked. The issue seems quite significant, with users on Reddit bemoaning the issue. The bots have always been an issue, but have appeared in droves in the past week or so, disrupting a huge number of games and servers.

The issue only really spoils the casual matchmaking mode though, and many players are turning to community servers which are not as badly affected and is a preferred mode by many. That being said, not all players agree, with one redditor, fivesofclubs, stating;

You shouldn’t have to play on external community servers to play the damn game. The blame is completely at Valve’s feet for their inability to provide a functional product for their customers and we should stop making excuses for them.

As for if Valve plans to address the issue, well they've yet to comment, but it seems unlikely - the game has been neglected for some time now and isn't actively updated or supported, beyond security fixes for example.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Team Fortress 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.