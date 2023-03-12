Team Ninja Releases 1.03 Patch for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja, the developer behind Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, has released a new PC patch to address issues surrounding the game's troubled PC port. The patch, 1.03, aims to tackle problems such as progression bugs, trophy/achievement issues, and specific woes for PC players.

The patch promises to improve camera controls when using the mouse and resolve issues with white flickers, resolution bugs, graphic card selection problems and crashes in specific environments. While the patch intends to solve the game's performance issues, some players still report crashing problems.

The game is the latest in a series of disappointing PC ports that have received negative performance-issue reviews. While the new PC patch for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty aims to solve some of the game's points, some players are still experiencing problems.

Despite this, the game's core combat and traversal options are said to shine through, making it worth a play for fans of the Nioh games.