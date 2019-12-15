Telltale is re-releasing Batman with brand-new DLC

Just when you thought something was done forever, it makes a surprise return, such is the case with the newly resurrected Telltale games and it's popular Batman: The Telltale Series game, which will now be returning to digital stores, and even getting some brand new DLC content.

The re-released version will apparently have some new updates, including a graphical upgrade and a "noir-style visual makeover", which hopefully won't be too dramatic.

It all comes from an accidentally released press-release, which wasn't yet due to be revealed, which also suggests the new release will be called "Shadows Edition" and will include the original game, all it's DLC, and a new "Shadows Mode" DLC pack, which will also retail stand-alone for $5 for owners of the original release.

The press release also had a quote from Telltale CEO Jamie Ottille, stating;

This is just the beginning in a much more expansive plan to build on our catalog of Telltale Games titles, which we hope to discuss in further detail in the coming months.

Given the press release was already prepared, hopefully the official confirmation is not too far away, but given the complex rights issues around the game hopefully it won't be kiboshed or delayed as a result of this leak.

We'll be sure to bring you any updates as they happen.