Tencent buys majority stake of Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager

Tencent has purchased a controlling stake in Yager, a Berlin-based developer who is known for creating Spec Ops: The line and Dreadnaught, following an initial investment of an undisclosed amount back in February this year.

The news comes via Games Wirtschaft in Germany, who have revealed that Tencent has now purchased a controlling majority in the studio, with the article suggesting the initial investment was a cash injection to "test the water." Yager has only a few games under its belt, with Spec Ops being the most notable, and has suffered a number of staff lay-offs over the years, most recently in 2018. Its most recent project, battle royale The Cycle, remains in development with little information being teased.

Tencent is making major strides into the gaming industry, however, with over 300 investments in various gaming studios and publishers now in its portfolio, including big names such as Epic Games, Riot Games, Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard.