Tencent invests in Life is Strange studio Dontnod Entertainment

Chinese conglomerate and holding company Tencent, who is involved with a number of gaming studios worldwide, has acquired a minority stake in Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind the Life is Strange series of games.

The investment, according to Dontnod, will be used to allow the developer to create more games for a worldwide audience "across all platforms," with the deal also including a new "business cooperation agreement" that will allow Dontnod to take advantage of "various growth drivers" within the industry, especially on mobile platforms.

This also gives Dontnod better access to the Chinese market, a region that western game studios struggle to be successful in, partly due to the gaming industry being heavily regulated by the government. Western game development studios must partner with a Chinese company to release titles in that market.

Tencent won't be able to make decisions for the studio, though, although it does now have representation on Dontnod's board of directors. Tencent is heavily investing in various game companies, with 31 different deals being made in 2020 alone.