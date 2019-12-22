Tested get hands-on with Half-Life: Alyx

We've got a sneak peak to share with you of Half-Life: Alyx courtesy of Adam Savage's Tested, who got a chance to visit Valve and try out the game on various different iterations of VR hardware, including, of course, Valve's Index.

The idea behind the video was to test each type of headset, although they also show off the game and how it performs with each of the hardware offerings, so it's quite an interesting watch. Especially interesting was the support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets among the expected Vive and Oculus Rift.

There's some game footage shown in there too, although not a huge amount, although Tested's will did comment about the game in some detail;

The amount and quality of art in this game is outstanding. You can interact with so much stuff, you can force-pull it over to you. The verbs that are accessible to you as a player are amazing, and the sound is spectacular. There's dynamic sound all around you, You can hear things above and below you and the levels are vertical and expansive. I've been thrilled so far.

All in all, it seems the game is well optimised not just for Valve's hardware, but for various different gameplay styles and hardware. It was a concern for me that the game might not work so well on non-Valve hardware, so it's nice to see this isn't the case.



