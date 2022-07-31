The Ascent may get new DLC to celebrate first anniversary

The Ascent celebrated its first anniversary on Friday, and we may be getting new DLC content to celebrate, according to a hint on the official Twitter account.

The tweet showed off a quick ten-second video that seemed to suggest that we should "gear up for an all-new contract," although quite what that extends to, we're not quite sure. It's a cool little teaser though, so I'm hopeful for some fun new content here.

It's our 1st Year Anniversary! We're humbled by the support and love we've had since launch. Thank you to our awesome community for sticking with us and for playing our game! We appreciate each and every one of you!



Now with that being said, we'll just leave this here... 👀 pic.twitter.com/v4JxRZe7i3 — The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) July 29, 2022

Developer Neon Giant also thanked fans for their support, stating "we're humbled by the support and love we've had since launch. Thank you to our awesome community for sticking with us and for playing our game! We appreciate each and every one of you!"

They then cryptically added, "Now with that being said, we'll just leave this here... 👀" - hopefully we'll find out more soon, but for fans of The Ascent, this is surely good news.