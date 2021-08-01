The Ascent on Games Pass for PC lacks DLSS and ray-tracing support

If you were looking forward to trying out The Ascent, a new action RPG with a cyberpunk setting, on Xbox Game Pass for PC then there may just be a good reason to pick up the Steam version, as both Nvidia's DLSS and ray-tracing support seem to be missing from the Microsoft Store version.

The version on the Microsoft store seems to differ from the Steam version, and DirectX 12, ray tracing and DLSS seem to be absent from the build on Microsoft's platform. The reason why isn't really clear, though, although a number of settings are missing from the game's menus compared to the Steam version.

Some users on Reddit are noting that, occasionally, they are seeing ray-Tracing on the Xbox Game Pass version, but only intermittently, and sometimes not at all. The DLSS feature isn't listed on the Microsoft store version at all and just seems to be missing entirely. Some users have been trying to add the DLSS feature in using the .dll files from the team version, however, that seems to be thwarted by Microsoft's method of packaging apps on its store.

Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon and DLSS will be added. More problematically, ray-tracing seems to also have issues despite being a promised feature, and the cause isn't very clear right now. The game can still be played just fine without these features, but it's proving disappointing to gamers with higher-end RTX cards.