The biggest reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2020 has officially kicked off with Opening Night Live, a showcase of upcoming games and announcements, and we've gathered together the biggest stories from the event, just in case you couldn't make it.

The two-hour online-only event featured a plethora of new trailers, announcements, and further details from games including Star Wars: Squadrons, the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and the second season of runaway hit Fall Guys.



One of the biggest surprises for me was a chance to take a look behind the scenes of development on the next Dragon Age. Bioware has been very quiet about the game for quite some time now, and while there wasn't anything revealed in terms of trailers or screenshots, it's nice to see that the game is still very much alive and well.

There was plenty of Star Wars related news to go around too, from The Sims to Lego and, of course, Star Wars Squadrons. We got to see a preview of the single-player experience in Squadrons, plus some discussion on it's VR capabilities, which frankly looks fantastic. Even more weirdly, The Sims is also getting in on the action with a new Star Wars experience pack known as Journey o Batuu, launching on the 8th of September.



The second season of Fall Guys was also revealed, and it'll be taking on a distinctively medieval theme with new rounds based on castles, drawbridges, and canons, along with new outfits such as knights armor and one-size-fits-all chainmail.

We also got a new trailer for Black Ops Cold War, which showed off a rather disturbing CGI rendering of Ronald Regan. There wasn't much new to learn here, given most of the game leaked months ago, but we do know that it's now set to release on the 13th of November, according to Activision.

Twelve Minutes is looking to be an intriguing new interactive time-loop thriller that will apparently "re-write the rules" of the genre. Bold claims, but a new trailer revealing the game's cast certainly shows an intention to grab that Hollywood blockbuster vibe, with James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe, and Daisy Ridley all on board.

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond was also shown off, a long-awaited return to the franchise that promises to bring VR truly into the first-person shooter realm for the first time. The game is being developed by Respawn and will be releasing for the Oculus Rift.



The event was rounded out with a look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Playstation 5, with a solid 5+ minutes of real-time gameplay on the next-gen console. It certainly looks impressive, especially when the characters are transitioning between areas in spectacular style. I remarked during the livestream that it wasn't so long ago that cutscenes didn't look this good, so it's a fascinating peek into what the PS5 will be capable of.

We'll be sure to bring you all the latest happenings from Gamescom over the coming days, so stay tuned to GameFront and let us know what your favorite reveals were from the event down in the comments below.