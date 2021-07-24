The co-creator of Dead Space is 'excited' for the new remake

Glen Schofield, the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games and one of the creators of the original Dead Space (during his EA days) hasn't had any involvement in the franchise for some time now, but has gone on record to state that he's pretty excited for the remake of the original game that he worked on all those years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Schofield said that Dead Space still held a lot of importance for him, and that he was "excited" to see what EA's MotiveStudio will do with the remake.

“Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career. Excited to see what the EA @MotiveStudio team does with it!” — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 22, 2021

Heartwarmingly, EA Motive replied in kind, stating they were excited for the Callisto Protocol, the next game to come from Striking Distance Studios, and a project that Schofield is currently working on. It also has a lot of Dead Space vibes about it, although it's set in the PUBG universe, bizarrely.

The remake of Dead Space was revealed during EA Play this past week and is still in the early stages of development. There's no expected release date yet, but we'll be sure to report on any further developments as we learn them.