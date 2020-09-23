The Division 2 is free to play over this weekend

If you've still not gotten your hands on The Division 2 yet, then this weekend might be your chance, as Ubisoft is holding a free-to-play weekend, allowing you to sample everything the game has to offer.

The Division 2 is set in a near-future Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of a genetically engineered virus known as "Green Poison" being released, and follows an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division as they try to rebuild the city.



The game had a free weekend last year in October, and if you never purchased the game then, you'll be able to pick up where you left off. As you'd expect, the game itself is heavily discounted should you wish to buy it, and you'll keep all progress made if you do.

The free weekend is available on both Uplay and Epic Games Store, with the game itself on sale for upwards of 85% off, between 9am Thursday and 16:00 on Monday.