The Division 2 now supports 4K 60FPS on PS5 & Xbox Series X

The next-gen update for The Division 2 has dropped as of patch 12.1, bringing enhanced graphical features and performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners.

The game can now support 4K resolutions at 60fps on the new hardware, although that isn't the only thing added in the updates. It also adds the Resident Evil crossover event, something I've been looking forward to, which will unlock tomorrow, February 2nd.

The Patch Notes for Title Update 12.1 are available. Read up on the New Apparel Event: Resident Evil, Reanimated Global Event changes as well as Optimization Station Cost changes!



Patch Notes >> https://t.co/rsPofGMtPn pic.twitter.com/W3qc9x1hAn — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 1, 2021

There's some other new stuff too though - there's also the new STARS Assault and STARS Support projects. Taking part in these will earn you new back trophies and patches available to unlock during the event, that will end on February 15th.

Of course, the patch also brings with it a bunch of new fixes, and optimization station costs have been dropped by 50%, which will allow players to optimize their gear hourly, with the final tier of gear optimization now achievable in about two hours.