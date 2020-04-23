The Division 2 trial version is available right now

The Division 2 now has it's own trial version, which lets you play the game for free for up to eight hours.

It's a good idea, replacing the concept of the occasional free weekends, held to encourage new players to the game. Now, you can have a free weekend whenever you want, although only once.

There's no restriction in the demo, and you'll be given access to the full game for eight total hours of gameplay. Once the eight hours are over, you'll need to purchase the game to continue playing, but your progress will carry over. The only except are clans and in-game microtransactions, which are not available during the trial, for obvious reasons.

It's an excellent time to dive in and give the game a go, though. Update 9 has just released for the game, which adds new features and fixes plenty of bugs, as well as bringing the third Season 1 Manhunt target to Warlords of New York.

You can get hold of the trial version now on both the Epic Games Store and Uplay. If you own Rainbow Six Siege, you'll also get an exclusive Division 2 set for the Grom operator Ela, with comes with a full uniform, headgear, watch charm, and gun skin for the Scorpion Evo 3 A1.



