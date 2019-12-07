The Elder Scrolls: Legends has stopped development

For those who don't recall, because I admit I forgot myself, The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a digital card game which aimed to compete with the likes of the hugely popular Hearthstone. It seems though that it's failed to compete in that particular arena, as Bethesda have now confirmed that development for the game is 'on hold for the foreseeable future'.

Announcements like this are basically a tl;dr way of saying the game is done, but without wanting to completely alienate the player base, in my experience. The only positive is that the version released in Asia, maintained by Gaea Mobile rather than Bethesda themselves, will continue to see updates and support, although the planned winter expansion has been cancelled for that version, too.

The game will still be available to download and play, but all new content updates are basically cancelled. Apparently though there'll still be some new reward cards and in-game events in the future, so not all is lost. There'll be no future expansions or content updates, though.

Bethesda have stated however they'll provide maintenance support, presumably bug and security fixes.

In addition, and as a last thank you to the community, all players will be given "The Tamriel Collection", which is an assortment of new, three-attribute cards, the next time they log into the game.

