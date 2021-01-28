The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is coming this June

Bethesda revealed it's latest plans for The Elder Scrolls Online this past week and have outlined some new information relating to its future plans for the MMORPG, including a release window for the Blackwood expansion.

It'll be part of the Gates of Oblivion, the name of the new content and storyline for 2021. The first release for Gates of Oblivion will come on the 8th of March, when a new DLC pack, known as Flames of Ambition, releases with two new PvE dungeons.

The first full chapter, Blackwood, releases on the first of June, and will add the Niben FOrest and Blackwood Bog, along with the City of Leyawiin to the game, all locations last seen in Oblivion. The new update also adds a brand new companion system to the game, with recruitable NPCs that will have their own "stories and characters."

And of course, the update has a whole raft of new quests, dungeons, bosses and other fun things you've come to expect. It'll be fun to return to Oblivion again, that's for sure. Later in the year, further story zones and dungeon packs will also be released, although apart from being set in the Deadlands, we don't know a lot about that just yet.