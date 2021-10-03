The Elder Scrolls Online Deadlands releases next month

The Deadlands DLC expansion promises to take The Elder Scrolls Online into Oblivion when it releases next month, although the ball has already started rolling with a Bounties of Blackwood event now underway, before leading into the prologue after the 12th of October.

The prologue will take the form of a new quest, An Apocalyptic Situation, which will be available through the Crown Store. The DLC itself then releases on the 1st of November and will take players to various locations including The Burn, The Sever, and the city of Fargrave. These all sound like perfectly lovely tourist destinations, right?

You'll be facing Mehrunes Dragon in the DLC too, who was last seen in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. In fact, a lot of areas from Oblivion will likely reappear in the DLC, which will be bringing the year-long Gates of Oblivion story to a close.

The DLC releases on the 1st of November, with the current Bounties of Blackwood event running through until the 12th of October.