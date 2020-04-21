The Elder Scrolls Online DLC is free all this week

If you've ever wanted to try The Elder Scrolls Online's Plus membership, now's a good time to check it out, as you can try it for free for the whole of this week.

The biggest perk of a Plus membership is free access to all of the game's current and future DLC, meaning if you'll be able to play content you haven't yet purchased. It includes all 16 currently released game packs, including Harrowstorm, which released just last month.





Plus, membership also gives you various other perks, including unlimited storage for crafting supplies, extra XP & gold, and double the bank space to store it all in. Actual Plus subscribers also get regular deals in the shop and a monthly reward, should you choose to take up a membership after the free week comes to an end.

The game itself is still $20 on Steam, unfortunately; only the DLC is free to try this week. That said, if you've already got a copy of TESO, and have yet to give any of the expansions a try, this might be an excellent time to dive back in.