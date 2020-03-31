The Elder Scrolls Online Free to Play this week

Or specifically, for a week starting tomorrow. If you've not checked out The Elder Scrolls Online yet, this might be a good time to give it a try, as the game will be free for 7 days starting from tomorrow, April 1st.

You'll get access to both the base game and also the Prologue of the Greymoor expansion, which will also be free to owners of the base game. Greymoor itself is due to be released on the 18th of May, so this is a good way to catch up with goings on before returning to Skyrim when it releases.





Greymoor is the latest expansion in the Dark Heart of Skyrim, which is set to be a set of expansions running for the rest of the year, and sees you and Lyris TItanborn investigate a threat against Skald-King Jorunn.

The Greymoor expansion releases on PC on the 18th of May, and consoles on June 2nd, which makes a refreshing change.