The Elder Scrolls Online is currently free to play

If you've never played The Elder Scrolls Online, now might be a good time to check it out, as the game is currently free to play up until Wednesday, November 13th.

The free event gives you access to one of four starting classes, Nightblade, Templar, Dragonknight or Sorcerer, and you'll have access to the entire base game for the free period. If you've played a free event before, but never bought the game, you'll be able to pick up where you left off too, but new characters will get a nice bonus of 500 crowns to spend.

You can grab the game and get started on the official event page here. If you've got folks to play with, The Elder Scrolls Online is a good little MMO, although for some reason I've never been able to stick with it. Still, you've got right the way through to 3pm UK time on November 13th to enjoy the game and decide if you want to pick it up.



