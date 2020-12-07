The Elder Scrolls Online is now a Twitter text adventure

Bethesda's Australia & New Zeland Twitter account is probably not the first platform you'd think of when it comes to a new game launch - so it was interesting to see that, for the moment at least, you can play through a text-adventure version of The Elder Scrolls Online by interacting with the account.... interesting.

I've always been fond of text adventures - leaving more to the imagination and having open-ended replies just somehow feels more immersive than an actual 2D or 3D environment - or at least, it leaves much more room for the imagination.

Before you stands Markarth, the City of Stone, with its bustling streets dotted by scenic waterfalls. You're looking for adventure, which is never far away in the Reach.



You overhear the words 'Briar Rock Ruins' & 'danger' in a nearby conversation. Perfect! Time to head out.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YaKGRruoc9 — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) December 4, 2020

The account will Tweet you with options, that will lead you to a different Twitter thread. The adventure seems to take place in Markarth, which makes sense given the upcoming Markarth DLC for The Dark Heart of Skyrim, the latest expansion. DLC for an Expansion. Confusing...

Anyway, if you're in the Aus or New Zeland region and complete the adventure before the 1st of February, you can enter into a competition to win some goodies, which is nice. The game is also free to play for the next few days if you want to check out the real deal.