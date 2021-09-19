The Elder Scrolls Online will debut Nvidia's DLAA technology

It's been confirmed that The Elder Scrolls Online will be the first game to feature Nvidia's new DLAA, or Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing technology, in a future update that will be coming in the next base-game patch release.

DLAA is not to be confused with the existing DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, which can make lower resolution images look like higher resolution ones using machine learning, thus improving frame rates. Instead, DLAA attempts to introduce better anti-aliasing (less jagged edges) without impacting performance, using similar machine learning techniques.

Just announced on our ESO stream are some exciting additions on the way for our coming fall content update.



The first is DLSS! Another welcome lift to our now 7 year old MMO.



The second is something new from NV (1/3) — Alex Tardif (@longbool) September 17, 2021

It'll only work at native resolutions though, so you can't combine DLSS and DLAA, but it does mean that you'll be able to get some pretty stunning anti-aliasing results. According to the game's creative director, Rich Lambert, "you won't get a performance boost out of this, but what you will get is absolutely incredible anti-aliasing."

The new feature will be available on the public test server first, before it is added in the mainstream version in Update 32, alongside DLSS. Like DLSS, you'll need an RTX 2000 or 3000 series card to take advantage of it, though.