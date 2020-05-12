The Elder Scrolls VI details won't be revealed for 'years'

If you had hopes of finding out more about The Elder Scroll's VI this year, well, sorry to disappoint you, as Bethesda's Pete Hines has gone on record to say it'll be 'years from now' before any more details are released, no matter how many times people ask.

They've made a rod for their own back, if you ask me - the original teaser that the game was in development appeared at E3 2018, so to be two years further on, with several more to go before any details are released, it seems a little like they were stating the obvious for no real reason.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

That's a problem, as they've now built expectations they cannot deliver upon. Todd Howard has warned before that the game was a long way from complete, with the company focusing on Starfield, their new RPG property.

So, nothing new to see here then. It's going to be a long time before we learn anything new about the game, but in the meantime, Starfield looks like a promising new concept for a Bethesda RPG.