The Elder Scrolls VI is still in design phase 3 years after reveal

If you were hoping for The Elder Scrolls VI anytime soon, well you're being silly, but you should also put those hopes to one side and forget about them, as Todd Howard has gone on record to say that the next entry in the series is still an extremely long time away, and not to expect anything any time soon.

In fact, he implied earlier this month that it's so far away, the technology it'll run on doesn't even exist yet - "I could sit here and explain the game to you, and you would say, 'That sounds like you don't even have the technology—how long is that going to take?' And so it's something that's going to take a lot of time, what we have in mind for that game." This has been reaffirmed in a new interview with Howard in The Telegraph this week, where he stated that the company are still working on the technology to make the game work.

He suggested the game was still in early design, and that "we're checking the tech: 'Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?' Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls 6 will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require."

You won't have to wait as long for Creation Engine 2's debut, though. Starfield, a new sci-fi RPG and an entirely new IP, is set to release this November and will showcase a flavour of what we might expect, at least in terms of tech, in The Elder Scrolls VI. It's also Bethesda's focus right now, so don't expect any more news for a couple of years at least.