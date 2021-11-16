The Elder Scrolls VI will be Xbox and PC exclusive after-all

Remember when Microsoft acquired Bethesda's parent company Zenimax Media and promised that games such as The Elder Scrolls VI would be 'first and best' on Xbox, but not necessarily exclusive?

Well, that didn't last long it seems, as Phil Spencer went on the record with GQ this past week stating that the Elder Scrolls VI would indeed be exclusive to Xbox and PC, or at least he did in so many words. Specifically, the article talks about the already-confirmed exclusivity for Starfield, and that Spencer sees The Elder Scrolls VI as being the same, with Xbox providing the "whole experience."

It’s not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow, but in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls 6. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises.

I guess it's not entirely surprising, although it'll still come as something of a blow to PlayStation 5 fans. PC players also have nothing to fear, though, with Microsoft seemingly committed to supporting both Windows and Xbox releases simultaneously for all of its titles.

Elsewhere, Todd Howard spoke about how Starfield's technology will build the foundations for The Elder Scrolls VI, which the article notes will release around 15 years or more after Skyrim. "People change. Technology changes. But the ultimate goal is still to make it so that, when you boot the game up, you feel like you've been transported.”



