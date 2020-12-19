The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has unlimited $10 coupons

The Epic Games Store is holding it's annual Holiday Sale, and there are some amazing deals to be had, with games up to 80%, and "unlimited" $10 coupons available, too.

You'll get $10 just for logging in, and another $10 coupon for every eligible purchase you make on games, which can be spent on any game worth $15 or more. Coupons can only be redeemed against games, and not DLC, although a bug early on in the sale meant users could also buy DLC and add-ons with their coupons - although this has since been fixed.

In addition to saving money by spending it, there's a huge number of games on sale right now too, along with the 15 days of free games to count you down into Christmas. It's worth checking daily, as games will only be available for 24 hours - with some great games, including Cities Skylines, already having been and gone.

Some of the great deals on offer right now include;

Star Wars Squadrons - 40% off

SnowRunner - 40% off

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - 25% off

Godfall - 15% off

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 20% off

Among Us - 20% off

Watch Dogs Legion - 25% off

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty is currently available as the free game, as of writing, so I'll be checking that out today. What games will you be picking up in the Epic Holiday Sales? Let us know in the comments!