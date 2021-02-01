The EU set to rule on Microsoft acquisition of ZeniMax next month

That's right, Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media, hasn't actually completed yet - there's one last hurdle to overcome, in the form of the European Union.

The EU's antitrust regulators are currently debating the deal, worth $7.5 billion, following Microsoft's request for approval from the European Commission late last week. If the deal is approved, it'll see a number of studios including Bethesda, iD Software, Arkane and more live under the Microsoft Game Studios umbrella.

The deal was announced in September last year, and although Microsoft has committed to letting Bethesda do it's thing, with games being "best" on Xbox and not exclusive, it has lead to some concerns.

The EU can decide to either approve the deal untouched, approve it with some caveats, or open an investigation into the deal, which could ultimately lead to it falling through. That seems unlikely though, and the proceedings are something of a formality, but we'll be sure to report any further happenings.