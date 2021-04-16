The Forgotten City is coming to PC and Xbox this summer

We've covered The Forgotten City in the past, from its beginnings as a rather spectacular mod for Skyrim, which lead to it being the first mod in history to win a Writers Guild Award, to its evolution into a full-fledged, stand-alone game. Well, now the team behind the project have announced that the game will be coming to PC and Xbox One late this summer, and they've also released a new trailer to go along with the announcement.

The stand-alone game, understandably, has stripped away the Elder Scrolls lore and setting that the original version of the mod was set in, due to copyright concerns. Instead, the new game will take place in the Roman period, with a focus on the history of the Roman Empire, fresh new story elements, and new gameplay additions.





So for fans of Skyrim, and the indie / modding scene in general, this is one development to watch, from a team who have already proven themselves as able to create some fantastic work. How will the mod fare the transition to a fully-fledged game? Only time will tell, but this one certainly has the chance to be something pretty special.

Keep an eye on the team's official website here, or follow the game on Steam here.