The Forgotten City delayed until late 2020

The Forgotten City, a mod for Skyrim which has turned into it's own, unique fully-fledged game, has been delayed from it's original planned release of late 2019 to late 2020.

The Forgotten City is a very well known mod for Skyrim, and you may recall we reported some time ago that it became the first mod in history to win a Writers' Guild Award at Australia's AWGIE awards in 2016. It had it's first release back in 2015, and the mod is a spectacular piece of work, with incredibly good writing, solidly put together environments, and a fantastic original soundtrack. For those who haven't played the mod, it's essentially a giant murder mystery evening set in an underground dungeon, complete with rather interesting puzzles, several possible endings and great character dialogue.





The announcement came in a video released by the developers today, explaining the delay, as you can see above. The announcement also confirmed that the game will support various languages on release, including English, French, German, Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

