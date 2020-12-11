The Game Awards 2020 Roundup: All the Announcements & Trailers!

The Game Awards have become one of the hottest events in the games industry in recent years - and despite, well, 2020 getting in the way, this year's event hasn't disappointed. From the surprise announcement of a new Perfect Dark game to a first look at the next Mass Effect, there's a lot to take in, but fear not - we've rounded up all the big news and trailers for you in one handy article!

Perfect Dark

Yup, there's a new Perfect Dark game coming, and this excites me for a huge number of reasons. For those who don't know, the original Perfect Dark for the Nintendo 64 was an unofficial sequel to the infamous 007 Goldeneye - an excellent First-Person Shooter on an unlikely console and saw huge success. It was followed by the slightly less successful Perfect Dark Zero on Xbox 360 in 2005 - and later saw a remastered release on the same platform.



The new game will see agent Jo Dark for the first time in over 15 years in a brand new game, developed by Microsoft's new studio, The Initiative. The above early concept video shows that it will be set in the near future, or so it would appear. I really hope they nail the gameplay on this one - it's what made the original so iconic, but there's a lot of potential here. I'm hyped!

Microsoft Crossovers Galore

In a few tidbits that don't deserve individual headers here, there were also a few interesting crossovers announced by Xbox. The first was the confirmation that Master Chief was heading to Fortnite, along with a replica of the infamous Blood Gultch map, which is pretty cool if you're into kiddy battle-royales (troll face here.)

There's also a Cyberpunk 2077 car heading to Forza Horizon 4, which is a slightly odd but not unwelcome addition. I like it. Oh, and as a final tidbit, Microsoft also confirmed that Flight Simulator 2020 would finally come to Xbox Series X/S in the Summer of 2021.

Dragon Age

BioWare also came out in force with two brand new trailers, the first of which was for the next Dragon Age. We were promised for a closer look at the game at the event, but honestly, the new trailer is a little underwhelming. It looks stylish enough but doesn't really tell us very much...



Interestingly though, the implication appears to b e that the next game will simply be named "Dragon Age," - a full reboot, or just another studio taking the decision to drop numbers to confuse their audience? Who knows, but given the storyline we've seen so far, it seems to be the latter, so that's kinda odd...

Mass Effect

BioWare also dropped an official teaser for the next Mass Effect, and I'm pretty excited to see that the game appears to be returning to the Milky Way - oh, and is that Liara at the end? Sure looks like it...

We still don't know what the next game will be called though, although given Liara's apparently going to be in it, it would suggest a continuation rather than a prequel or reboot. It's still early days for development though, so things could yet change...

Nintendo

There wasn't much from Nintendo, except for a confirmation that Sepiroth from Final Fantasy was heading to Smash Bros. Ultimate, and that Capcom will be releasing a slew of retro titles on Nintedo Switch, along with a remake of Ghosts n' Goblins.

The Calisto Protocol

A brand new game that's being headed up by former Dead Space executive producer Glen Schofield, The Calisto Protocol is a new sci-fi survival horror that looks every bit as Dead Space meets The Forest as you'd expect - and I love it.

If you're a fan of Dead Space, then this will be one to watch - and I'm pretty excited to see more. The game seems heavily story-driven and is landing in 2022 on PC and consoles.

The Elder Scrolls Online

TES Online is heading to Oblivion, both figuratively and literally, in its next expansion. Perhaps they're working through the main series games backwards at this point, who knows? Anyway, Gate of Oblivion will be the next major year of content after Skyrim...

The trailer shows off some interesting visuals, including an Argonian sleeping on a bridge, for some reason. We also see a Daedric Prince called Mehrunes Dagon, who will likely feature heavily as the main villain - we'll know more on the global reveal next month though.

Call of Duty

There was a fair bit of COD news at the event, including the news that prop hunt Nuketown Holiday map are heading to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season One - a title that has to be an internal joke at this point - I mean really, how am I ever supposed to write a headline about that?

Warzone is also getting two brand new Gulags, with one being a replica of the original Nuketown, which is nice. The second will be a secret training facility, and the new content will drop at the launch of Season One from the 16th of December onwards.

Ark 2 starring Vin Diesel

Yup. It was hard to know what was going on with this trailer at first, but this is a pretty epic and unexpected trailer for Ark 2, featuring non-other than Vin Diesel.

The game is a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved and will be developed by Studio Wildcard. There's little other to say than that right now, except that it'll feature plenty of dinosaurs as you'd expect, but this is a pretty cool trailer.

Among Us and More

There's also a new map heading to Among Us, known as The Airship, which is set on an airship. Predictable, I know. Still, there's plenty of cool platforms and ladders for you to be sus around, so that's fun.

Rounding out with a few other smaller announcements, as also saw a brief look at Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, along with a new gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: darktide. There were also a few new games shown off, including an interesting new game called Open Roads from Gone Home developer Fullbright, and Season, a new game from Scavengers Studio that appears to be an exploration of disappearing cultures.

What was your favourite reveal at The Game Awards 2020? Let us know in the comments below!