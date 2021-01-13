The GeForce RTX 3060 launches next month for $329

If you've been holding out for Nvidia's entry-level 3000 series GPU, then you may not have to wait much longer.... eh, who am I kidding, you're probably going to be waiting a long long time, but at least the official release date isn't too far away now.

The card will be launching next month for $329, which is probably a little higher than first expected due to the cost of electronics rising thanks to the political situation with China, COVID, and other economic issues. It'll be cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti by about $70 - but is it worth the performance drop?



Well, you'll still get all the core features of the Ampere architecture at an entry-level price, such as ray-tracing and DLSS. The card also boasts 3,584 CUDA cores, a 1.32GHz clock and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. which again is more than the RTX 3080, for some odd reason. Okay, it is slower GDDR6 as opposed to GDDR6X, but even so...

NVidia claimed that the 3060 will play games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion at over 60FPS, which is laughable if they consider that to be an 'RTX On' number because I struggle to hit that with a 3080, so perhaps they're talking low low settings at 1080p? Who knows.

In any case, prepare for it to sell out immediately and only become available to the vast majority sometime before 2077.